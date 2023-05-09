Urges support for Adeleke

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, as well as the important role of the judiciary in deepening the rule of law and democracy.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President reminded the political class and their supporters that, with the final decision by the Court, the main task at hand is to make the people feel the impact of good governance, where a prosperous, peaceful and stable Osun is guaranteed.

He, therefore, urged all citizens and residents of the State, particularly her notable sons and daughters, to give the government of Ademola Adeleke all the support it needs to ensure that programmes, policies, plans and aspirations fashioned to make individuals and businesses flourish succeed.

According to him, “Elections should be seen as the path to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. This is the time for inclusion and harmony in the State at the end of litigation.”

President Buhari thanks the people of Osun for contributing immensely to the development of the nation, particularly through the State’s rich cultural heritage, the several historic sites and tourist attractions, including the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The President said he trusts that the government will continue to develop the boundless resources in the State of the Living Spring, complementing the roles of the government at the centre of national development and prosperity.