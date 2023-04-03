From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

No fewer than three persons were feared dead in an accident that occurred at Ikirun, Headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State, Monday.

It was gathered that a commercial motorcyclist, Mukaila Okedowo, died immediately when a granite-laden truck that lost control of the wheel rammed into the palace of Akinrun where the motorcyclists usually wait for passengers.

Findings show that the accident occurred around 1:35 pm when the truck was coming from Obaagun where it loaded and headed to Osogbo, the state capital.

An eyewitness said no fewer than three persons died in the accident.

The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Osun command, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident.

She said that the remains of the dead have been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary.

She said, “around 1335hrs, a truck loaded with granite had a brake failure at Oja-oba in Ikirun claimed one life (Mr. Mukaila Okedowo) an Okada rider.

“Also many people sustained various degrees of injuries while many cars were affected.”

She explained that operatives of NSCDC, NPF, and FRSC were deployed to evacuate the deceased, saying that the injured ones have been taken to the hospital for treatment.