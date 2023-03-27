From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The election petition tribunal sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has received 14 petitions, Daily Sun has gathered.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Bar Muhammad Mogaji, confirmed that the tribunal has been receiving petitions from parties that are dissatisfied with the conduct of the National Assembly election in the state.

He disclosed that no party has filed a petition to challenge the result of the House of Assembly.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won all the nine federal House of Representatives seats and the three Senatorial Districts.

In the House of Assembly seat, the PDP won 25 seats while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), won one seat.

The tribunal said it has received a petition from the Action Alliance (AA), challenging the three senatorial seats and nine House of Representatives seats.

The APC has challenged the result in the Ife federal constituency while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has submitted a petition against the result of the Ede federal constituency.

Mogaji said the tribunal is open for whoever is ready to file a petition, describing the insinuation that the tribunal was not set up as a rumour.