From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

The Action Alliance (AA) has declared that it will pursue all its cases before the National Assembly and State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Osun State to a logical end.

The party is already challenging the State House of Assembly election in 22 out of the 26 constituencies in the state.

Also, the party is challenging the National Assembly election which produced the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in all the three senatorial districts and nine federal constituencies.

The party had in his submissions before the tribunal expressed displeasure over its non participation in both the National Assembly and State House of Assembly Elections held early this year.

Candidates of the PDP had won all the three senatorial districts and nine federal constituencies, while it won in 25 constituencies and All Progressives Congress (APC) won a seat in the House of Assembly.

Already, the Tribunal had accepted the application of the AA to change its counsel in some of the matters instituted before it.

Reacting to the development, the national chairman of the party, Dr Adekunle Rufai Omoaje said the party would pursue all the cases before the tribunal to a logical conclusion.

He said the party will not relent until justice is done to all the matters it instituted before the tribunal.