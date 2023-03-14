From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Iwo Traditional Council in Osun State on Tuesday begged Governor Ademola Adeleke to repeal the executive order on the suspension of monarchs he suspended upon assumption of office.

Adeleke had issued an executive order, directing the traditional rulers installed by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola after the governorship election to vacate the palace.

The Owa of Igbajo, Aree of Iree, and Akinrun of Ikirun were asked to vacate the palace while the Governor ordered an investigation into their emergence.

The Iwo traditional council stated that the order also affected Olupo, Alawuje, and Alaya in the Iwo council and appealed to the governor to rescind the order.

The council headed by Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, commended Adeleke for his achievements in 100 days, saying his governance has brought hope to the people of the state through dividends of democracy in form of facilities such as road construction, boreholes water, free medical outreach, rural electrification, insurance scheme and payment of salary arrears.

“We have felt his government and governance in road construction, portable water, rural electrification, medical outreach flag off in Iwo, millions of naira for Small scale businesses and payment of salary arrears. He is God sent to the good people of Osun state. We pray for a successful tenure in office.

“However, we call on governor Adeleke to suspend his executive order on some monarchs in Osun state. The order is tantamount to slowing down the monarchical administration of the affected cities. We appeal to governor Adeleke to return the full paraphernalia of kingship and honour the Iwo Traditional Council by suspending the order”

“The affected monarchs are not too pleased. Even at a salary, monarchs are striving to survive. And we don’t want our traditional rulers to engage in land grabbing/sales. We beg your good office to consider our plea by granting our modest request,” the monarchs added.