From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Primary Health Care Development Board has disclosed that vaccination against poliovirus that causes poliomyelitis will commence on 30th September to 3rd May.

The Board Chairman, Tajudeen Adisa, disclosed this on Friday during the flag-off of a 2-day training workshop for selected health officials across 30 Local Governments and Area offices in the State.

He stated that the vaccination is designed for children between 0 to 59 months, advising the general public, particularly nursing mothers and caregivers, to make sure that their children between the stipulated age range are vaccinated during the exercise.

“As we all know that Nigeria has not detected any case of the wild polio virus anywhere since August 2016, this critical milestone in the polio eradication programme is achieved as a result of your support and commitment of all our supporting partners (NPHCDA, UNICEF, WHO) and our committed and ever reliable health workers that we have in the State,” Adisa said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, of Osun PHCDB, Dr. Oluwole Fabiyi appreciated all health workers in the state and implored them to be more committed to their duties so that Osun can maintain her zero Wild Polio Virus status.

Fabiyi appreciated the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and other partners for their support, promising that the state administration would not relent in providing health security for its citizens.