From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Friday said it has identified, arrested, and detained the officers caught extorting members of the public on the road.

The spokesperson of the command, Yemisi Opalola, who did not disclose the number and identity of the suspected officers in the statement made available to journalists, stated that they were arrested for unprofessional conduct.

The speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Adewale Egbedun, was seen in a viral video on Thursday, telling the police officers to transfer the money collected from some youths back to them.

The speaker was said to be returning to Osogbo from the Ayedire area when he saw the policemen allegedly extorting the commuters.

The commuters alleged that the officers forced three among them to make a transfer of twenty-five thousand naira each, which the suspected police officers confessed to and pleaded with the speaker to be merciful with them.

The statement issued by the police reads: “This is to inform the general public that the Osun State Police Command is aware of the viral video trending on social media showing some policemen extorting commuters along Ile-Ogbo/Iwo axis.

“The Police officers involved in this unprofessional and unethical behavior have been identified, arrested, and detained.

“The police command frowned and condemned the act in totality as the erring police officers are currently in detention since Thursday, and undergoing investigation and eventual disciplinary procedure of orderly room trial for their unprofessional conduct while the senior officer among them has been queried accordingly.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to apprise the general public, most especially the good people of Osun State that, he will never condone any act of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct exhibited by any member of the Nigeria Police under his watch,” Opalola said.