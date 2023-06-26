From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State pilgrims in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, have protested alleged poor feeding by authorities in the Holy Land.

It was gathered that the pilgrims rejected the food served them when it failed to meet expected quality.

A video clip sent by the pilgrims showed that the pilgrims insisted that they could no longer endure the poor treatment.

One of the pilgrims who spoke to Daily Sun confirmed that there was a protest, saying, “that is how we have been enduring.”

He, however, said the authorities have intervened and promised to make necessary amendment to their feeding.

A statement by the board secretary, Sanni Bolaji, sent to the WhatsApp group of the pilgrims, appealed for understanding by the pilgrims promising to make improvement.

It read: “We are very much aware of the ugly development around the meals being served by our Service Provider- Zad Al Wafood.

“We are working tirelessly to resolve this issue and improve on the situation. We are also in contact with NAHCON on possible replacement of the service provider in view of the obvious lack of capacity on their part.

“Insha Allaah, we are working towards a remarkable improvement in the quality and quantity of meals being served to you, Our esteemed pilgrims. We sincerely apologize for the unfortunate and unforeseen development.”