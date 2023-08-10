From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed Alhaji Kamardeen Ajisafe as the National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party.

The former National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party, Hon Soji Adagunodo, who hailed from Osun State, died recently and thereby made the office vacant.

At a stakeholders meeting of the party held at the state secretariat of the party in Osogbo and attended by eminent members of the party including Governor Ademola Adeleke, the party resolved to make Ajisafe the next National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party.

Addressing the party faithful, Governor Adeleke urged all members of the party to be united and work together in love for the progress of the party.

“We are products of the party and we will continue to put the party at the centre of our activities. A lot of serious investors have been coming to me and we are making progress.”

“Economic empowerment that will be bringing investors to Osun is in the making. The revival of the Free Trade Zone and Special Economic Zone is on the way. Very soon, Osun State changed from a civil servant state to an industrial state. So, we have to do it together to support each other to move Osun state forward,” the Governor stated.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the adoption, Ajisafe said as a democrat he would serve the party with fairness.

He promised to enhance democratic doctrines by way of diligence, fairness and justice to all.

Ajisafe assured that he will strengthen the party structure through transparency.

It was gathered that the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde has also endorsed the candidature of Ajisafe.