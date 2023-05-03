From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday elected Sunday Bisi as the new chairman of the party in Osun State.

He was the acting chairman of the party before the crisis that engulfed the party before the governorship election while Dr Adekunle Akindele was appointed as caretaker chairman in April 2022.

The Congress held at the Osogbo city stadium also affirmed Yakubu Idowu as deputy chairman while Prince Bola Ajao was adopted as the state secretary of the party.

All the local governments were called to affirm the 39 executive members by writing their names already provided in the list.

The new chairman appealed to the aggrieved members of the party to join hands with him in moving the party to greater heights.

“When you have a united party, then the governor will be able to concentrate, and there won’t be any distractions, I will ensure that and bring everybody into the party so that we will be able to move the state forward.

“We know those that are behind court cases against this congress. I will only appeal to them to sheath their sword and come back to join us to move Osun State forward, those that went to court are not part of the success story of today.

“We had governorship, presidential, and state house of assembly elections, they did not participate. They are being used to draw us back. I appeal to them to join hands with us.

“I know what it takes to lead a party into government. I have done it before and I will do it again by the grace of God. I am going to unite the party more. Everybody will be on the same page under my leadership,” Bisi added.

Speaking, Governor Ademola Adeleke, called on all members of the party to work with the new executives, saying “We need all of us to join hands together and move PDP from strength to strength.”

Meanwhile, a chairmanship aspirant, Funso Babarinde, condemned the process of the congress saying that “alienation of so many party members, the court process, and the non-involvement of so many stakeholders leave so much to be desired.”