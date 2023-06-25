From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Kehinde Raji, popularly known as ‘Araj’, has accused the state government of marginalizing the office of the Secretary to the State Government occupied by an Osogbo-born Teslim Igbalaye.

He demanded full respect of office for the office of SSG being the slot allotted to Osogbo for their support to the emergence of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He said “The SSG given to us in Osogbo was relegated to an unimaginable position never supported by the constitution. He looked helpless and couldn’t help anybody. I used to fight him until I realized the powers against him are more than him(my opinion).

“I tried all possible efforts to speak to the powers that be with no response to my calls. I will never go and prostrate for rewards we are naturally entitled to anywhere. A lot of my followers are disturbed without any changes to several complaints.

“My demand is let Mr. SSG be accorded full respect of office, reward party faithful that have genuinely worked for the Governor’s emergence, and maintain fairness to all party faithful across the state in all ramifications,” he stated.

However, the SSG has debunked the allegations raised by Raji, explaining that Osogbo was never marginalized and his office was not relegated as alleged.

A statement purportedly signed by Igbalaye and made available on the WhatsApp group of the governor’s spokesperson on Sunday stated that the allegation of the governor’s ally was lacking basis in truth or reality.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke has since assuming office treated Osogbo as his second home by attending to the infrastructural upgrade of the capital city from roads to water and light among others. Osogbo is receiving full gubernatorial attention for which our people are openly appreciative.

“It is equally false to posit that my office has been relegated by a cabal. There is no cabal in the state government and I wonder where Mr Raji got his false narration from. I remain an ever-busy SSG who is handling many high-profile state tasks and whose office is functioning fully in line with best practices.

“I see the write-up by Mr. Araj as a failed attempt to create a wedge between the people of Osogbo and the state government. Within such a short period, Osogbo has benefited substantially from the present government and it is unfair to falsify reality for cheap political gains.

“Rather than anybody embarking on political blackmail, Osogbo is instead grateful to State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke for rewarding the city so impressively. We apologize for the embarrassment this publication may have caused the state leadership,” the statement added.