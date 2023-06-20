From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has appreciated President Bola Tinubu for appointing the Vice President of the Institute, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, as Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service.

The Chairman of the institute, Ademola Adesoji, in a statement, felicitated the new ACG, describing his appointment as deserving.

“On behalf of the executives and members of the Osun State Chapter of our Institute, I congratulate our Vice President, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi on his appointment as the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“Your appointment is nothing but a testament to your hard work and dedication to service, which you also exhibit as second-in-command in our Institute.

“I recall the gargantuan role you played and the bravery you exhibited in the seizure of $8.7 million cash being illegally taken out of Nigeria through the E-Wing of the international airport tarmac in February 2020, when you were still the Comptroller in charge of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, Lagos.

“Your ascension comes as no surprise to me since it is expected that qualitative service be positively reinforced. I wish you greater exploits in your new dispensation and I have no doubt that you would continue to make the nation and Institute proud,” Adesoji added.

Before he was appointed Customs Chief, Adeniyi was a Deputy Comptroller General, a position he assumed six months ago. In October 2022. Adeniyi was conferred the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.