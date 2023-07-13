From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs.

Oba Akanbi said involving traditional rulers in governance through a separate ministry and constitution empowerment will address many challenges most especially the insecurity.

The monarch described the place of traditional rulers in the democratic setting as sacrosanct to achieving quality dividends delivery.

A statement by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, on Thursday, said that the monarch who presided over the meeting of the council of Obas, made the call in Osogbo.

He called on the federal government to take a leave from the government of the Western region when the Western House of Chiefs was created with first-class monarchs serving as Ministers without portfolios.

He stated the singular act and the role played by the appointed monarchs contributed in no small measure to the success of the administration.

Oluwo suggested the appointment of the monarch as minister for the ministry. He further proposed the appointment should be rotational amongst the six geo-political zones of the country.

“The traditional institution is an integral part of government and closest to the grassroots. The traditional rulers dedicate themselves to serving their subjects. We play a pivotal role in securing our respective domains and ensuring peaceful co-existence.

“Oba Akanbi calls on the federal government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the leadership of President Ahmed Tinubu to actively and directly involve traditional rulers in his administration through the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs.

“Creating the ministry will give a constitutional role, empower the traditional institution, endears monarchs to democratic participation, reassure belongingness, and strengthen grassroots mobilization and participation with all-inclusive dividends of democracy.

“The government of the old western region involved traditional rulers effectively. The first class amongst us were appointed as Ministers without portfolios. The throne of Oluwo was one.

“The minister for the ministry should be first class monarch appointed on a rotational basis amongst the six geo-political zones of the country. The government is urged to consider the suggestion to make a change in our democratic arrangement,” he added.