by David

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has scheduled a special victory prayer session for the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The event is scheduled to hold at his palace premises in Iwo on Sunday 26th March 2023.

The president-elect and his wife, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Senator Remi Tinubu are expected to grace the event.

He said the prayer session is primarily designed to appreciate God who halted the political curse on the Yoruba generation and seek a divine direction for a successful administration of Tinubu.

He stated that the prayer of every responsible father is to have a successful son, saying “when your child is promoted, a responsible father will pray for divine wisdom to manage his new office and excel constructively.”

Other dignitaries expected at the prayer include the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief Bisi Akande, the speaker of the federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Seyi Tinubu, Yoruba opinion leaders, stakeholders, the political class and well-wishers.

Oluwo urged Yorubas to drum their full support for the president-elect, saying our turn should be positively superlative.