by Rapheal

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdurosheed Akanbi, yesterday, distributed grinding and sewing machines as well as food items to over 200 residents of the town.

In a statement, his press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, disclosed the empowerment programme was facilitated by an indigene of the town, Tunde Rahman, to complement Oluwo’s gesture.

The monarch also assisted over 50 traders with N5,000 cash each to sustain their various businesses.

Oluwo lamented the hardship inflicted on Nigerians, most especially petty traders by naira scarcity, saying the token empowerment is to keep their respective business activities.

He said he was aware of challenges facing traders caused by the new naira regime, noting that the empowerment will annihilate the sufferings.

The monarch, who called on governments, at all levels, to prioritise and empower small-scale businesses to ease the effect of naira scarcity, said he initially planned to stage an elaborate cash empowerment but was restrained by naira scarcity to give N5,000 each to over 50 beneficiaries.

He said about 30 sewing machines, 25 grinding machines, hundreds of bags of rice, semovita, groundnut oil, etc were distributed to beneficiaries across Iwoland comprising of Iwo, Ayedire, and Ola-Oluwa local governments.

“I felt the pain inflicted on Nigerians most especially the petty traders. This is one of the best moments to extend helping hands to those struggling to survive. The naira scarcity has heightened the hardship. Hence, the need to come to their aid,” he said.