A member of Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has described the killing and the abduction of eight staff of Osun college of Technology, Esa Oke.

by gunmen as pathetic and sad.

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun) in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo also said that the kiling of one of the college staff was barbaric.

The lawmaker, however, urged security agencies to ensure that the abducted staff were safely resuced.

It would be recall that Eight staff of Osun College of Technology, Esa-Oke were on Tuesday kidnapped by unidentified gunmen.

Oyintiloye, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, also called on security operatives to Improve surveillance across the length and breadth of the state.

The lawmaker also said that there was urgent need for mapping out vulnerable areas prone to crimes in the state by the police.

Oyintiloye urged communities and vigilante groups to work with the police especially on information sharing, describing it as one of the most efficient ways to nip crime in the bud.

READ ALSO: 20 laboratories shut for operating below standard, says MLSCN

While urging the police to dig deep into the matter, Oyintiloye noted that the police should also intensify efforts in probing the matter with a view of putting an end to such ugly act.

The lawmaker also said that government would not relent in providing adequate security for people of the state.

He expressed his heartfelt condolence to to tge family of the victims, praying that God will ensure their safe release.

Oyintiloye , who noted that he donated Armoured Personnel Carrier to the police in Obokun through the effort of the state government when there was series of attack in Ibokun town, said government would not relent in its efforts in safe guarding lives and property in the state.