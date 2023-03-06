From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A top Ifa priest in Osun State, Chief Yemi Elebuibon, has cleared the air on the eligibility and allegation that the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, was not chosen by the oracle.

Responding to the insinuations on social media against the emergence of the monarch, Elebuibon explained that Oba Oyetunji was among the six names screened by the kingmakers and transmitted for oracle consultation.

The kingmakers led by Ajagunna of Osogbo, Chief Gabriel Oparanti, at a press conference jointly addressed with Elebuibon at the palace of Ataoja, dispelled the rumor that the monarch was not chosen by the oracle.

According to Elebuibon, “in 2010, the kingmakers sent emissaries to the priests with names of nominated princes from the ruling house. We consulted the Ifa oracle and some names were selected and forwarded back to the kingmakers, one of those names is Oba Jimoh Oyetunji.

“After he was eventually elected, we did the propitiation recommended by Ifa for the prosperity of the town and its inhabitants. So, I am affirming here that Oba Oyetunji was properly nominated and chosen by Ifa oracle before he was installed as Ataoja of Osogbo in September 2010”.

Earlier, Chief Oparanti explained that out of 13 princes from the four royal families of the ruling houses, six were presented to the priests for Ifa consultation.

“We pruned the 13-man list down to six and forwarded the six names to the high priests who after consultation with the oracle chose Oba Jimoh Oyetunji and we sent a letter to the state government for approval and his eventual installation 13 years ago,” he explained.