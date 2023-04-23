Lateef Ibrahim, Osogbo

A human rights lawyer, Abdufatai Abdusalam, has written the Director, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Osun State, demanding the relase and prosecution of personnel fingered in the alleged death of a police officer, Rauf Fawale, in 2022.

The lawyer in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Good Governance and Leadership Assessment Initiative (GOGLAI) expressed surprise that DSS has not released his officer for prosecution despite the order of the coroner inquest.

In a latter obtained by Daily Sun on Sunday, Abdusalam noted that on 7 March 2022, an order of coroner inquest was made by the governor of Osun state, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola under Section 30 and (2) of the Coroners Law, Cap 32. law of Osun state, to unearth the cause of the controversial death of police officer Rauf Fawale on 23rd

January 2021.

“On 23 March 2022 the inquest proceeding started before His worship, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, and came to an end on 24th October 2022, the coroner concluded its report and from findings arrived at made unambiguous recommendations.”

He explained that the coroner recommended that the Nigeria police which is the primary investigating authority in a crime shall reopen the case and invite all necessary parties for a holistic investigation of the case.

“The Department of State Security shall release the trio of David Olowoporoku, Bamidele Mustapha, and Ajanaku Ibrahim to the police for proper investigation.

“The report of investigation of the police shall be submitted to the office of the learned DPP of Osun State for a decision to be on whether to charge and/or who to charge to the appropriate court and in strict accordance with the provision of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, Osun State, 2018.”

“To this moment, the Department of State Service (DSS), Osun state command has not complied with the above verdict of coroner inquest by releasing the three officers involved to the police for proper investigation.

“It is on this note we demand the Department of State Security of Service (DSS) release the officers involved to the police for proper investigation as recommended in the verdict of the coroner inquest. This request (at the moment) deserved an urgent positive reaction because the verdict of the coroner was delivered in October 2022,” he added.