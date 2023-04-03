From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The head of the aborigine Ogboni fraternity, Oba Adetoyese Olakisan, and two others have reportedly died in an accident while chasing kidnappers of his wives in Osun State.

In the accident was a policeman who is the officer in charge of Oke-mesi in Obokun Local Government and one other woman.

It was gathered that two wives of Olakisan were kidnapped in the early hour of Monday and the deceased chased the kidnappers to the bush.

Findings showed that the deceased was returning from a search of those that were kidnapped when they had a lone accident.

“The vehicle veered off the road and rammed into a tree,” the police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed.

“They were all rushed to the hospital but they all died. The police are still inside the forest to rescue those that were kidnapped,” she said.