By Henry Uche, Lagos

In their resolve to see young people live independent lives, create jobs for themselves and make an impact in the Nigerian economy, the Osun State government under the leadership of Otunba Ademola Adeleke, in collaboration with Media & Digital Skills Centre, Nigeria, has concluded plans to train Senior Secondary School Students across the state in High Tech Digital Skills to mark this year’s DIGITAL NIGERIA DAY (DND) 2023.

The 3-day Intensive Bootcamp Training Programme is in line with the DND Theme: Harnessing Digital Technology for Job Creation, Inclusive Economic Growth & Sustainability.

Tagged “2023 IMOLE SKILLS SHOW” the training programme will feature Skill areas in Coding, Robotics, Sensor & Instrumentation, Artificial Intelligence, Drone Technology, Solar Power Generation, Graphics & Video Editing and Entrepreneurship.

In a brief with the Chief Executive Officer of Media & Digital Skills Centre, Engr (Dr) Ajibola Abiola, said the aim was to equip young people with requisite skills in the aforementioned tech fields to make them not only economically independent and responsible but also job creators.

With the theme ‘Harnessing Digital Technology for Job Creation; Inclusive Economic Growth & Sustainability,’ the workshop slated for 17th to 19th October 2023, at Industrial Development Centre Osogbo, would see a new set of young people becoming tech giants in the near future.

Abiola who commended the initiative of the state government at engaging the Teeming Youths in a positive venture that is capable of not only turning their lives around but has the potential of setting the state apart for technological development, affirmed that such a step would apparently lay a solid foundation for a vibrant economic growth and sustainability for the state.

“The objective of the programme is to advance Digital literacy and promote technological skills among the youths in the state.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Innovation, Science & Technology of the state, Mr Olatunji Maruf Ayofe, who confirmed that the workshop would commence on Tuesday 17th October and be declared open by the state governor, assured that the program will give the youth of the state the opportunity to acquire digital skills & knowledge that will transform their lives in an age that is already being driven by technology.

“This is a maiden edition since the creation of the state, and we’re certain our youth would gain a whole lot for themselves and for the development of our state,” he maintained.