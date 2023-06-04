From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday proclaimed the commencement of the 8th assembly.

A statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said the proclamation was issued after the dissolution of the 7th assembly.

Adeleke noted that he made the order in exercising his authority vested in him by Section 105, sub-section 3 of the Nigerian constitution.

According to him, the letter of proclamation and dissolution have been sent to the clerk of the assembly.

The letters read in part: “Whereas it is provided in Section 105 Subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, that a House of Assembly shall stand dissolved at the expiration of a period of four years commencing from the date of the first sitting of the House.

“Whereas it is provided in Section 105 Subsection 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, that the person elected as Governor of a State shall have powers to issue a Proclamation for the holding of the First Session of the House of Assembly of the State concerned immediately after his being sworn in.”

It stated that the new assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday.