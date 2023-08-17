From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Wednesday launched the second edition of the free medical outreach tagged Imole medical and surgical outreach.

The programme which was launched in Ilesa drew medical experts from different health institutions including the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, and others.

The Governor had earlier launched similar outreach in Iwo during the first edition of the exercise where thousands of beneficiaries enjoyed free medical care and surgeries.

Speaking at the launch of the outreach, Governor Adeleke urged the people of the state to support his administration for the overall development of the state.

The Governor recalled that the first phase of Imole Medical Outreach was held between February and April 2023 with about 22,000 citizens of the State benefitting from Surgeries, eye and medical care.

He said “we believe in a philosophy that it takes a healthy nation to build a wealthy nation.

We will therefore continue to invest the state’s resources to improve the health status of our people.

“Today, we have come again, as a government that understands the need of its people to reach out to our citizens in order to alleviate their medical challenges. We have again made provisions to take care of various medical cases. The Government has provided adequate medications for this exercise and shall provide reading glasses for those that may require them.

“The current outreach programme will take place in six centres with two from each senatorial districts. We believe this will in no small measure reduce the current economic burden our people have had to bear.

“I take this opportunity to direct the Commissioner for Health to work out a plan to make this outreach a regular feature of this administration.

“The Ministry should create a holistic agenda in this respect. The programme should be mainstreamed across State health institutions.

“The implementation of the above directive will make the outreach more sustainable, more inclusive and expand the scope of benefit,” he added.