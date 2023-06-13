…approves change of counsel

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

Osun State Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital has ruled that the Action Alliance (AA) should continue with its petition against the state House of Assembly election held in the state.

The tribunal also declared that the party has the right to change its counsel as the law allows petitioners to change their counsels as they may deem fit.

The Action Alliance had challenged the results of the last House of Assembly election held in 22 out of the 26 constituencies in the state.

Also, the party is challenging the results of the National Assembly election in all the three senatorial districts and the nine federal constituencies.

At the sitting of the Tribunal yesterday, the AA expressed its willingness to change its counsel to Onyinye Nweze.

The party had initially engaged the services of Mr Muhydeen Adeoye for its petitions, but later terminated his engagement.

Adeoye who was represented by Kafayat Sanusi at the Tribunal alleged that the law firm of Adeoye paid the security cost but this was challenged by the national chairman of the party, Dr Adekunle Rufai Omoaje who was also present in court.

Omoaje had told the tribunal that his party engaged the services of Kunle Adegoke SAN and no other person, adding that the transfer of the legal services was not known to him.

Omoaje told the tribunal that the party prefers the services of Nweze and this was upheld by the three members tribunal.

The tribunal adjourned to August 15 for hearing.