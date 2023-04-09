From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from going ahead with the conduct of the proposed congresses in the state till the determination of the substantive suit.

The court presided over by Justice Ayo Oyebiyi, had on Thursday, granted the order of interlocutory injunction sought by some aggrieved members of the party.

A copy of the Certified True Copy obtained by Sunday Sun yesterday showed that the PDP and the chairman, caretaker committee, Dr Adekunle Akindele, were the respondents in the suit.

The plaintiffs/applicants, in the motion on notice filed by their counsel, Kehinde Adesiyan, sought an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, from conducting or putting up for conduct any outstanding wards, local government areas, and state congresses in any of the 118 outstanding wards, local government, and state to elect new executive members which had already been fixed to commence on Monday, March 27, 2023, to 22nd April 2023, pending the determination of the originating summons in suit No. HOS/m262/2022.

Consequently, Justice Oyebiyi granted the prayer of the respondents as contained in the motion on notice.

The court held as follows: “17/4/2023 for the hearing of the Motion on Notice. In the meantime, parties are admonished to maintain the status quo as at today pending the hearing and the determination of the Motion on Notice which has been fixed for 17/04/2023.”

The respondents were represented by Oluwole Jimi-Bada Esq.