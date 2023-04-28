From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi of an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has adjourned the ruling on a suit seeking nullification of the congresses held by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to May 2nd.

Eight members of the PDP led by one Segun Odekunmi had approached the court, seeking an order to set aside the ward and local government congresses conducted on the 18th and 19th of April, 2023.

The suit was filed against the PDP and the state caretaker chairman of the party, Akindele Adekunle.

The court had granted an order of conjunction, restraining the PDP from conducting the congresses pending the determination of a suit before the court.

The original suit before the court bothered on suspension of some PDP members.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Kehinde Adesiyan, told the court that he had filed an application seeking a reversal of all actions carried out by the PDP in contempt of the earlier court order.

He stressed that the suspension of the plaintiffs denied them the opportunity to participate in the congresses.

But, counsel to the defendants, Hashim Abioye, posited that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter as being an internal affair of the party.

He urged that the application should be thrown out.

Justice Oyebiyi thereby adjourned to May 2nd for a ruling on the argument.