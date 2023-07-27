From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The friendship that brought the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State and the faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the ex-interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, might be edging to an end following the internal crisis that set in recently.

Governor Ademola Adeleke recently announced an ally of Aregbesola, Rasaq Salinsile as Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) in the appointment of non-statutory boards.

But to the chagrin of supporters of Salinsile, the governor released some names before the swearing-in of the board chairmen, announcing Tope Adeyemi as the new chairman of Tescom.

Also, Salinsile who was chairman of the defunct faction of the APC conspicuously absent at the swearing-in ceremony held on Wednesday, in apparent awareness of the removal of his name.

This development raised some concerns over whether the relationship between Aregbesola and Adeleke still exists.

While some people alleged that Salinsile aimed higher than the position he got from Adeleke’s government, hence the rejection of his appointment, others said his name was deliberately removed because of the internal crisis that ensued.

It was also gathered that Aregbesola directed Salinsile to reject the offer following the headlines that greeted his appointment and linkage of his name to the reason for the inclusion of his ally’s name.

However, when contacted by Daily Sun, Salinsile confirmed the replacement of his name, saying the decision was personal.

He said, “I declined the appointment based on personal reasons.”