From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Residents of Igbajo, the hometown of the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Boluwaduro Local Government, Osun State, have appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke, to release the white paper on the review and assessment committee he set up to look into the chieftaincy matter of the ancient town.

Adeleke had declared the thrones of Akirun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree, including the Owa of Igbajo occupied by former APC chairman, Oba Gboyega Famodun, vacant and set up a committee to review their appointments and to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom, and tradition.

The resident in a congratulatory letter to the governor by the Igbajo Development Association (IDA), noted that they had stayed peaceful since the committee had been set up.

The letter signed by the IDA president, Mr. Sola Fanowopo, and Chief Olabode Adeniyi on behalf of Owa-In-Council and the Asiwaju of Igbajoland, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo SAN, urged the governor to fulfill the electoral promises made during his campaign to the town.

“As a community that is known for hard work, diligence, peace-loving, and commitment to development through communal efforts, we promised our unalloyed support and solidarity to your administration while requesting that our town should not be left behind in the distribution and citing of your electoral promises and dividend of democracy.

“In the same vein, we appeal to Your Excellency to please release the white paper on the review and assessment of some traditional stools which affected our town.

“As a peace-loving community that we are known for, we have ensured the observance of peace, justice, and tranquillity in the town for the period the review lasted.

“Finally, we will want to appeal to your administration for the completion of the remaining two kilometers) out of the about fifteen kilometers) Ada-Igbajo road which the last administration promised to complete while also seeking your administration’s support and assistance towards the funding of the Igbajo Polytechnic which invariably is the 1st Government Approved Community Polytechnic in Nigeria,” the letter stated.