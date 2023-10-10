From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Ifon indigenes in Orolu Local Government in Osun State have appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to relax the curfew imposed on the community following a land dispute with Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government.

The Secretary, of the Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union Board Of Trustees, Jide Akinyooye, disclosed the readiness of the community to cooperate with the government to ensure peace.

In a statement signed by Akinyooye and made available to Daily Sun on Tuesday, he promised that the community would respect the peace pact signed by the parties to allow peace to reign.

Akinyooye who restated the need for the government to ensure adequate security cover for the lives and properties of his people, stated that “Orolu stakeholders are ready to cooperate as ever with the Osun State Government on the Peace-Pact that was signed by all concerned parties on Friday, 6th October, 2023.

“Following the recent crisis that occurred in Ifon-Orolu, Ilobu and Okanla communities and after the prompt actions by the Osun State Government that warranted the decision to impose 24-hour curfew in the affected areas, we are constrained to appeal to His Excellency, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State to relax the curfew that has been ordered since Thursday, 5th October 2023.

“We commiserate with all affected families and victims of the communal crisis in Ifon-Orolu, Erin-Osun, and Okanla communities.

“We have appealed to our people and are hopeful that all initiatives by the current administration to restore peace in both Irepodun and Orolu Local Government areas will lead to the final resolution of the recurring issues.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to Orolu residents to continue to remain calm because there can only be meaningful development when there is peace.

“We are using this medium to appeal and solicit for the necessary assistance on behalf of all affected victims and families that have lost lives and properties. It is worth mentioning that a lot of people are now homeless, while some have lost all their source of livelihood during the unfortunate crisis.

“We thank all the security agencies (that includes The Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, Department of State Security Services, Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps, and others) for their commitment towards restoring peace in the area.