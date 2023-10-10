From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed that the hitherto 24-hour curfew imposed on Ifon and Ilobu in Orolu and Irepodun Local Governments be reduced to 12 hours.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, stated that the directive was necessitated by the peace agreement signed by the warring communities and promised to embrace a lasting peace.

Adeleke directed that the curfew should be reviewed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the disputed land remains under the possession of the government pending the amicable resolution of the dispute.

“The Joint Security Task Force comprising the Nigeria Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other security agents should, however, continue their normal 24-hour surveillance of both Ifon, Ilobu, and Olokanla communities.

“The good people of the two local governments should go about their businesses without any fear or apprehension anymore as their security is guaranteed with the eagle-eyed security personnel in place.

“Anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or instigating any act, knowingly or unknowingly, to mortgage the lasting peace being currently envisioned in the warring communities would be made to face the music via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictate of the law of Nigeria,” Adeleke said.