From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has directed that the curfew put in place because of the communal clash between Ilobu and Ifon communities continues in order to maintain law and order.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Hon Kolapo Alimi, in a release on Wednesday evening, stated that Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that the curfew placed on Orolu and Irepodun local governments continues.

“The Curfew time has now changed to the hours of 6pm every night, and 6am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is to be restricted during the curfew till further notice.

“This is to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

“Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately,” Alimi said.