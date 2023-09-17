——–Threatens arrest of violators

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Ifon in Orolu Local Government and Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government, over killings.

The two warring communities had engaged in a duel over a land dispute, a development that has led to daily killings.

A statement by the commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, on Sunday evening, said the decision to impose a curfew was to forestall further breakdown of the law.

“This is to inform the public that the attention of the Osun state government has been drawn to the communal clash on land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon communities.

“Based on this, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that curfew begins immediately in the two local governments: Orolu and Irepodun local governments.

“The curfew will start between the hours of 8 pm every night, and 6 am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is hereby restricted during the curfew till further notice.

“This is to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

“Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately,” the statement added.