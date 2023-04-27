From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Justice Oyebola Ojo, the Chief Judge of Osun State handling the alleged murder of a Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, has reserved her judgment.

After listening to the motions and addresses of the parties, Justice Ojo promised that the date of judgment would be communicated to the parties within one month.

The owner of the hotel where the late Adegoke lodged on November 7, 2021, before he was declared missing and later found dead, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, 23-year-old Adedeji Adesola; Magdalene Chiefuna (24), Adeniyi Aderogba and Oluwale Lawrence, both 37, Oyetunde Kazeem (38), and Adebayo Kunle (35), have been standing trial in connection with the murder and dumping of the deceased.