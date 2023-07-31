From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government on Monday began aqa 3-day retreat for the commissioners and special advisers.

Governor Ademola Adeleke had appointed 25 Commissioners and 47 special advisers to help in actualize his 5-point agenda. He announced ten special advisers as cabinet ranked members.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the retreat held at Western Sun Hotel, Ede, Adeleke warned his newly appointees against corrupt conduct even as he restated his commitment to the full implementation of the five point agenda.

A statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that the Governor rolled out principles which he called on all appointees to abide with, pointing out that the realization of the five point agenda will provide a solid foundation for a new Osun.

“First line charge for workers’ welfare, salaries, gratuities, and pensions: The above flows from the close link between formal and informal workforce in Osun State. When state workers are well treated, the informal sector booms as Osun is for now almost a civil service state. So in your policy framework, you must be mindful of the likely impact on workers, both within and out of government. Our policies and programmes must be workers’ friendly;

“Boosting state economy by business partnering and support for business class: Osun faces twin setbacks of poverty and unemployment. To change the narrative, we must deepen the state economy through incentives and an enabling environment for the business class.

“Here, the class covers the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and the market operators across gender. We must introduce policies that will increase the state GDP through prosperity of the business community. In return, a booming state economy will employ more job seekers and enhance tax revenues to bridge the infrastructure deficit,” he added.