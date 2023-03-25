From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Several banks in Osun State have followed the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and reopened for transactions on Saturday.

According to reports, some of these banks have dispensed old notes from their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), paying out sums ranging from N20,000 to N40,000.

Some banks have also provided over-the-counter services to their customers, with some paying out as much as N100,000. However, some ATM galleries remained closed, while others were filled with customers and Point of Sale (POS) operators who had come to withdraw money.

It was observed that all the banks that opened paid out old naira notes, with ATMs also dispensing these notes. In addition, POS operators came to the banks with different debit cards to withdraw money for their businesses.

Some banks only attended to customers inside their premises, while others loaded their ATMs with cash for withdrawal.