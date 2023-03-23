From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former gubernatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dotun Babayemi, has called on Muslims throughout Nigeria to dedicate the month-long Ramadan period to pray for the country’s continued stability and prosperity.

Babayemi urged Nigerians to ensure that the post-election peace enjoyed by the country is not disrupted by any primordial sentiment.

In a statement released by his media office, Babayemi congratulated Muslim faithful on the start of Ramadan globally and encouraged them to seek the face of Allah during the holy month.

“This year’s Ramadan has divinely berthed at a time Nigeria just held its elections; it’s a time Nigeria and its people are desirous of the needed peace and unity in the country. So I want to urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to use this holy month among other things, to seek the face of Allah to this effect,” he said.

Babayemi emphasised that the pursuit of peace should be the primary concern of everyone in the country, emphasising that tangible progress can only be made in a peaceful atmosphere.

“At all levels and times, we need peace to progress as a people and nation. This is the more reason we need to support all our elected representatives at all levels to succeed. In this wise, the place of prayers can not be wished away; this is equally why one covets prayers of our Muslim brothers and sisters during this holy month of Ramadan,” Babayemi added.

Describing Ramadan as a month of sober reflection, he advised that the lessons learned during the holy month should be embraced to make society a better place.