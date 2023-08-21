From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has ordered the suspension of the ongoing staff audit of workers till further notice.

The exercise had been characterized by violence, abuse, and alleged assault of workers by the consultant.

According to the statement by the press secretary to the assembly speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, the speaker, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, gave the order on Monday that Sally Tibbot Consulting should suspend the audit till further notice.

He explained that the order was issued after an emergency meeting with other members to review the petitions written against the consultant.

The Speaker also constituted an ad-hoc committee to look into the issues around the petition and come up with necessary recommendations.

“Consequently, all relevant stakeholders have been invited to the House of Assembly for a meeting on Tuesday 22nd August by 10.00 am prompt,” the release stated.