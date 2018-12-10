“The collaboration between APC and SDP is on course… They (SDP) place a lot of premium on improving governance which is in line with APC policy.”

Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun State, Dr. Ajibola Basiru is the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Osun Central. He also served as Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties in the first term of Rauf Aregbesola’s administration. He speaks on the recent defections in the state and how he plans in leveraging on the coalition between the APC and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state.

You are aspiring to represent Osun Central in the Senate, given the uphill battle that your party, the APC faced in the last governorship election, how bright are your chances?

I have garnered lots of experience in my service at the state level and you would agree with me that the National Assembly needs experienced and competent hands. Therefore, my reason for wanting to go to the senate is to use this knowledge and experience which I got over the years in the service of Osun Central Senatorial District. I believe the position of a senator is critical to the success of executive arm of government at the federal level and I believe that by contesting and winning the senatorial election, I will be in a position to support and ensure the implementation of the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

I recently flagged off my campaign and I am grateful to God for the overwhelming support demonstrated by our people who turned up at the flag-off of our campaign in Osogbo. It is not the size of the crowd that excited me but the enthusiasm shown by our people.

It is crystal clear from election results since 2007 that Osun Central Senatorial District is the bastion of progressive politics in the state. In the last governorship election, the margin between the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was more than 13,000. We believe it will be more in 2019. We are coasting home to victory because our people are with us. Our score card is rated high by international agencies and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Human beings and human capital development was the focus of Aregbesola’s administration.