“The collaboration between APC and SDP is on course… They (SDP) place a lot of premium on improving governance which is in line with APC policy.”
Chinelo Obogo
Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun State, Dr. Ajibola Basiru is the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Osun Central. He also served as Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties in the first term of Rauf Aregbesola’s administration. He speaks on the recent defections in the state and how he plans in leveraging on the coalition between the APC and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state.
READ ALSO: Osun SDP Crisis: Party Chairman, Secretary distanced selves from congress
You are aspiring to represent Osun Central in the Senate, given the uphill battle that your party, the APC faced in the last governorship election, how bright are your chances?
I have garnered lots of experience in my service at the state level and you would agree with me that the National Assembly needs experienced and competent hands. Therefore, my reason for wanting to go to the senate is to use this knowledge and experience which I got over the years in the service of Osun Central Senatorial District. I believe the position of a senator is critical to the success of executive arm of government at the federal level and I believe that by contesting and winning the senatorial election, I will be in a position to support and ensure the implementation of the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari.
I recently flagged off my campaign and I am grateful to God for the overwhelming support demonstrated by our people who turned up at the flag-off of our campaign in Osogbo. It is not the size of the crowd that excited me but the enthusiasm shown by our people.
It is crystal clear from election results since 2007 that Osun Central Senatorial District is the bastion of progressive politics in the state. In the last governorship election, the margin between the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was more than 13,000. We believe it will be more in 2019. We are coasting home to victory because our people are with us. Our score card is rated high by international agencies and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Human beings and human capital development was the focus of Aregbesola’s administration.
What would you do differently be if elected?
I have clearly formulated and articulated my agenda which has been published in a document titled ‘My pact with the people of Osun Central’. There is Yoruba version also. The document enlightened our people on what the constitutional responsibilities of Senator are so that there will be no confusion over what is expected of an elected senator.
As a senator, the primary responsibilities are lawmaking to ensure good governance and welfare of the people; oversight function of the executive arm to ensure judicious, expeditious and transparent use of public resources and lastly to scrutinise and where applicable confirm the appointees of the Federal Government of Nigeria as stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution and other enabling laws.
Beyond this, we promised continuous consultation with our constituents; sponsorship of beneficial bills, establishment of skills/vocational training centres across Osun Central Senatorial District; annual employability/career training/job fair for graduates in the senatorial district to ensure that our graduates are not just qualified but employable and the facilitation of a Tech/ICT Hub for youth in the district. Our promise also includes an annual medical outreach/ health awareness programmes; creation of Senator Ajibola Basiru food bank for Osun Central Senatorial District; quarterly town hall meetings with constituents; Ajibola Basiru’s water project; sponsoring of bills to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Osun Central Senatorial District and an all inclusive qualitative representation at the senate.
What steps is Osun APC taking to bring back those who defected during the governorship primary?
It is not our business to chase them. If they want to come back, they are welcome. In politics there is free entry and free exit. Some of them have returned and they were embraced. It is in their own interest to retrace their steps if they want to remain relevant in the politics of Osun State.
Will the alliance between APC and the Social Democratic (SDP) formed during the governorship election play out in 2019?
If you were at the rally, you would have noticed the presence of SDP members. They turned up in large numbers. They are giving us massive support. The collaboration between APC and SDP is on course. I had a meeting with Bolorunduro Local Government chapter of SDP before the rally was held. I’m impressed by SDP attitude towards governance. They place a lot of premium on improving governance which is in line with APC policy. We treat them as collaborators.
Many APC senators would not return in 2019 including the senator representing your senatorial district. What is responsible for this?
Democracy is not monarchy. Democracy is about generating fresh ideas, limited tenure and periodic elections to choose leaders. It is true that Professor Sola Adeyeye who is representing my senatorial district will not return in 2019. By the grace of God, I will take over from him. I will bring fresh ideas and ensure qualitative representation. I should also be looking to when
I will not be there again. The incumbent senator has given me a lot of support for my ambition. I appreciate him for that.
Who are those who have impacted you in politics?
Different people impacted on me. I got to know Aregbesola through Dr. Muiz Banire, former National Legal Adviser of APC. I followed their style and moved very close to them. The APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu is also my mentor. Locally in Osun, I have people like Pa Wale Lasisi, Pa Idowu Esuleke and several others. I have learned one or two things from them especially on how to approach political issues and direct mobilisation of people.
Former Governor Aregbesola is a case study in contradiction between simplicity and complexity. The key words to explain him are: He’s a teacher – he explains his rationale, thinking and policies to many of us who are his mentees.
He’s passionate about the development of the black people. He always lament on poverty, hunger, destitution and hopelessness of black people. He always asks why it was so with black. He’s committed to the development of not only Nigeria, but Africa. He lives a life of an ordinary man despite the aura of office. Discussing with people is his hobby.
Leave a Reply