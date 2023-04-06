From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State have traded blame over the failure of Governor Ademola Adeleke to pay the March salary with arrears of promotion as promised.

Governor Adeleke had attributed the delay in the payment of March’s salary to his plan to pay it with arrears of promotion.

When the salary was paid with the old scale on Wednesday, the APC said it sympathized with the workers because it had been vindicated that Adeleke would disappoint the workers.

The state acting chairman of the APC, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, on Thursday, said ‘we are happy that we have been vindicated in our estimation that Adeleke is not endowed with the required qualities to successfully paddle the canoe of the administration of this state to stardom.

“I will implore the people of the state to be prayerful that the reverse gear in which the administration of the state is currently being thrown into would not be long before it is made to say bye-bye to it.”

In its reaction, the PDP said the APC failed woefully in the latest attempt to pose as a friend of the workers, saying that the issue of the promotion arrears was one of the mess created by the party that Governor Adeleke is working to clear.

A statement by the caretaker chairman of PDP in the state, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, said Governor Adeleke is committed to the payment of promotion arrears saying that the delay has nothing to do with the administration as revealed by labour leaders in a viral communication to workers.

“Is it not funny, or perhaps, absurd that the APC is now posing as an advocate for workers? This was the same party that made workers go through hell in the years it was in the helms of affairs in the state out of deliberate wickedness.

“The mistake the APC made was to think workers in the state have a short memory and will fall for its cheap antics going by their terrible experience while it was in charge. If the APC was this concerned about workers, the question is, why exactly did the welfare of workers suffer so badly under its watch?

“Since coming on board, Governor Adeleke has shown serious commitment to the welfare of workers in Osun State and even pensioners. This is evident in the payment of the 30 months’ half salaries and pension owed by the APC administration. Even the promotion arrears in focus was one of the numerous liabilities inherited by Governor Adeleke from Oyetola, and as a true friend of workers, is prepared to clear it.

“Of a truth, the Governor Adeleke administration intends to pay the arrears along with March salary but couldn’t happen due to errors in computation and reconciliation in salary records as attested to by labour leaders in a message shared with their colleagues yesterday (Wednesday),” PDP added.