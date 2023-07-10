From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words over the list of commissioner nominees submitted to the House of Assembly by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Governor Adeleke had presented names of 25 nominees for screening for the position of commissioner.

The APC described the list as the worst assemblage of government actors that would ever be witnessed in the history of the 32-year-old state, but the PDP maintained that the nominees are capable men that have what it takes to take the state to a greater height.

The state chairman of the APC, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement by the Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, said the list has further exposed another failed promise of the Adeleke-led administration.

The APC asserted that “there is nothing to celebrate about the galaxy of Hallelujah men and women who will be annoyingly entrusted with the governance of the state through their various ministries.”

The party also expressed concern that most of the nominees have no sound and verifiable backgrounds, noting that the inclusion of former interior minister allies, Kolapo Alimi and Biyi Odunlade, further attested to the fact that there has been a secret alliance between the defunct faction of the APC, The Osun Progressives (TOP) and the PDP.

However, the state chairman of the PDP, Sunday Bisi, said the commissioner nominees are great patriots with enviable antecedents in private and public sectors, adding that “we have a list made up of experts in finance, education, economy, social sector, agriculture, sciences, law and engineering among others.

“The PDP government in putting up the list applied such principles as spread across federal constituencies, interest groups, and professional considerations among others.

“A serious opposition party will engage in thorough research to add value to its image. Unfortunately, the Osun APC is too bewildered by its post-election trauma to dig deeper to see the great team the PDP administration is putting in place.

“Our answer to APC as a party is that before the unveiling of the nominees, Osun is already enjoying the dividends of democracy. With the new cabinet coming on board, the state is billed for further growth and development under Governor Ademola Adeleke,” PDP added.