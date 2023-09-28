By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five Fl armed men, suspected to be fake members of the South West Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, for allegedly shooting some residents of Igbo Olodo village, along Ketu Omu Road in the Ikosi Ejinrin Local Council Development Area of the state.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are four locally made guns with 22 live ammunition.

The invasion of the community by the armed men came some months after a 49-year-old resident of the community, Alade Bello, was hacked to death by some armed hoodlums. The arrested gunmen were identified as: Mojeed Lookman, Ajani Tunde, Adebayo Abdulahi, Opabola Rofiat and Abiola James. The gunmen, who were led by a man, Biodun Bashiru, claimed to have been mobilised to Lagos from Ede, Osun State.

A resident of the community, Sikiru Lasisi, while speaking with newsmen, said: “Our lives have continued to be in danger. Now they are using armed uniformed men from another state to attack us after killing one of us. This is not the first time these Amotekun men are coming here to shoot our people. They would just come and shoot sporadically and disappear.

“On Wednesday, they came again and started shooting. Some people were mobilised and the police were able to arrest them this time around.”

Another resident of the Lagos community, Rafiu Adewale, said.

“The police at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, had already arrested four people over constant attacks on our lives, and they were charged to court. The police arrested Mukaila Nofiu, Hassan Kazeem and Wasiu Rasheed and charged them to court.”

The resident also said policemen from the Zone 2 Police Command also arrested another member of the gang, Oluwatobiloba Adesanya, who was also charged to court. The community, who said they were tired of continued attacks, pleaded with the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, and Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, to save them from the hands of gunmen.

“They used to come as hoodlums, but this time around, they are dressing in security agencies’ uniform. The attacks are taking a new dimension, that is why we are calling on the IGP and the CP to wade in and bring a lasting solution to our problem.”