From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Two young boys, aged 13 and 11, have been arrested by the operatives of Amotekun Corps in Osun State for allegedly burgling a shop in Osogbo.

The suspects were apprehended at Asubiaro, Osogbo, after they stole a bulk of recharge cards, beverages, and money, according to the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig Gen Bashir Adewinmbi (retd).

Adewinmbi said the suspects were arrested on Saturday after the corps received information from their hideout through surveillance. He added that the operatives swung into action and apprehended the suspects with the stolen items. During cross-examination, the suspects identified as Korede and Oyinlola confessed to the crime.

“The suspected shop burglars were arrested on Saturday after receiving information on their hideout through the corps surveillance. Our operatives swung into action, and they were apprehended with the stolen items. During cross-examination, they confessed to perpetrating the act,” Adewinmbi said.

The suspects will be handed over to the police for subsequent investigation and interrogation.