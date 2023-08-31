From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

The chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Osun State and chairman of Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, Otunba Sarafadeen Abiodun Awotunde has assured of an all inclusion government in his administration.

The ALGON Chairman gave the assurance on Thursday when he paid a thank you visit to the Ifelodun Local Government branch of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA).

Hon Awotunde who appreciated members of NATA for their support especially during the last general election in the state promised to fulfill all campaign promises.

He assured NATA members that they will be part of his administration, just as he called for the support of all and sundry in the affairs of the local government.

Awotunde who hailed NATA, promised to carry the association along in his administration, even as he called for the cooperation of all members of the association in the area.

He promised that representative of NATA will be in his government as part of the promise made before he got to office.

The chairman presented monetary donation to the association to support the ongoing project embarked upon by the association.

Besides, the ALGON Chairman promised members of the association Hajj and Jerusalem slots, even as he expressed his willingness to attend their meeting once in a month.

Hon Awotunde who granted the requests of NATA, assured that a mechanic village will be built in the local government area with the approval of the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

In addition, the ALGON boss promised employment opportunities for some children of NATA members, just as he promised to provide a bus for the association.

The leadership of the association also expressed gratitude to the chairman and promised to support the chairman and his administration for the overall good of the council and the state at large.