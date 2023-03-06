From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Monday unveiled digital economy policies to identify and apply information communication technology in various sectors of the state.

He said the programme, which is part of activities lined up for the celebration of his 100 days in office, would be the first ICT Policy since the creation of the state.

According to the governor, the new policy has ICT in agriculture, education, health, environment, administration, and infrastructure among others, noting that the policy will change the state for the better.

Unveiling the policy at Adolak Event Centre Osogbo, Adeleke said, “I am also unveiling the Osun State Tech Innovation policy. Many talented tech innovators abound in our state. The policy seeks to create an enabling environment for tech innovations. Hence, we will support the establishment of tech hubs and ensure innovators secure much-needed backing.

“As part of our digital economy drive, Osun is poised to be the first State to domesticate the Nigerian Startups Act. This will be my first Executive Bill I will be forwarded to the State Assembly after this event. The Act is programmed to ensure that new start-up promoters and entrepreneurs secure desired mentoring and financing. The law once domesticated will enhance the goals of both the ICT and the Tech Innovation policy.

“Today, we will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Oodua Infraco to commence immediate deployment of Fiber Optics across Osun state. The first phase is to cover 64 kilometers without the state putting in any funds.

“In line with the new National Broadband policy and the urgency of internet Fiber connectivity for Osun state, this government is waiving payment for Telecom Right of Way in return for free connectivity to our schools and health centers when the broadband project is completed.

“I will be flagging off this Broadband Fiber Optic project in front of the State Assembly immediately after this event. I am inaugurating the First Digital Economy Advisory Board with 15 members. Their task is to support the state in our dream of transforming Osun into a digital economy state,” he added.