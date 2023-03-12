by Ajiri Daniels

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to call all the commercial banks in the state to order and stop inflicting pain on residents.

He said the refusal of banks to collect old notes from customers after issuing the money to them is purely maltreatment, saying the pains and suffering are too much.

The Governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday, said he has received several calls from bank customers across the state, noting that the deliberate refusal of banks to collect old notes is creating serious economic complications for residents of the state.

He said, “for the banks to issue old notes and refuse to accept old notes as the deposit is highly unacceptable.”

Adeleke, however, called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to direct the banks operating in the state to correct the anomalies, saying that the state director of the CBN should also direct the banks to halt ‘this unhealthy practice.’

“If banks will not accept old notes as deposits, they must stop issuing old notes for withdrawal. The current pain being inflicted on our people must stop,” Adeleke warned.