From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has commenced the distribution of power-generating sets to power the borehole in the 332 wards in the state.

A statement by the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, on Monday, disclosed that power-generating sets are to be used to power the 332 boreholes recently constructed in all the political wards in the state to mark the 100 days in office of the present administration.

Adeleke had announced that his administration sunk 332 boreholes as part of the achievements of his 100 days in office.

The Director of Water Sanitation and Environment, Mr. Olaoye Abayomi, was quoted as describing the gesture as unprecedented in the history of the state.

“By World Organisation Standard, a borehole is to serve t3,500 people which means Mr. Governor has provided water for about two million people in the state,” Abayomi said.