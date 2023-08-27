From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called for the support of the people to collectively propel the state for sustained economic growth.

He made the call in his broadcast address on the 32nd anniversary of the state, on Sunday.

Adeleke boasted that his administration has achieved a lot under his five-point agenda on workers’ welfare, gratuities, and pension; saying that education, affordable health care, state and social security, and human capital development yielded a skilled workforce that contributes significantly to the growth of the state and the nation.

“We are building a digital ecosystem that deploys technology for development. We are laying a strong foundation for tech-driven industrial development. We seek to harness our huge academic potential for state growth. We are working hard to upgrade our infrastructure. Our focus includes growing the state economy to generate jobs and build the commonwealth.

“My dear good citizen of Osun State, at this point this is a clarion call To propel Osun State towards sustained economic growth, we must collectively focus on several key strategies ranging from strengthening our transportation networks, energy systems, and digital connectivity will attract investment, facilitate trade, and improve the overall quality of life for our citizens.

“Continued emphasis on modernizing our agricultural practices, supporting farmers with training and access to markets, will enhance food security and drive economic growth.

“Nurturing a culture of learning and innovation through improved educational facilities and partnerships with research institutions will fuel the emergence of a knowledge-based economy.

“Leveraging our cultural heritage and natural beauty, we can develop sustainable tourism offerings that create jobs and stimulate local economies.

“Providing financial incentives, technical assistance, and access to markets for SMEs will foster entrepreneurship and diversify our economic base.

“Implementing eco-friendly policies and sustainable practices will not only protect our environment but also attract eco-conscious industries.

“Collaborating with the private sector to develop infrastructure projects, such as energy, transportation, and healthcare, can leverage resources and expertise for mutual benefit.

“By working together with determination and unity, we can build an Osun State that thrives economically, socially, and culturally. As we embark on this journey, let us remain unwavering in our resolve to leave a legacy of prosperity for generations to come,” Adeleke said.