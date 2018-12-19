In sentencing Professor Richard Akindele Justice Maurine Onyetenu declared “The Plea Bargain is not absolute, the Court still have discretion.”
Emma Okocha
In a landmark judgment at Osogbo two days ago, a Federal High Court Justice courageously refused to accede to the Plea Bargain sought for by the Counsel pleading for leniency in the notorious sex for mark criminal case against Professor Richard Akindele formerly of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife.
The randy professor who in many ways represent the all-conquering erudite Nigerian “Intellectual,” for many years let loose on the academic plains inside the confines of our tertiary institutions. With a lot of chips on their shoulders these Lecturers have gone past their pedagogic prime.Armed with their jejune three page or so decade old sawdust write ups, these demi gods spend their teaching hours marketing those pieces of papers stitched together and the student who doesn’t purchase those handouts, may be expected if she is a female to go to bed with the erudite Professors!
Indeed, most of these trending Professors were our university and college mates. They were those guys who either as a result of their poor parentage or social status were unable to move around and find any girl. They were sentenced and elected to become bookworms. They wore green shirts on green pants. They were the social pariah that are now terrorizing the little, innocent students in the Universities and Polytechnics.
In sentencing Professor Richard Akindele Justice Maurine Onyetenu declared “The Plea Bargain is not absolute, the Court still have discretion. This kind of issue is too rampant in our Tertiary Institutions. We send children to school, they come home telling us that Lecturers want to sleep with them, we cannot continue like this. Somebody has to be used as example, Even Primary schools Pupils are complaining….”
We applaud the judicious sagacity and the courageous spinal cord of JUSTICE MAURINE ONYETENU. She is the Justice of the Year!
Amnesty International Report
“The root cause of their conflict has nothing to do with religion or ethnicity; it is easily about land and access to grazing. But in some places because of the failure of the security forces, competition over resources is used as a pretext to kill and main along ethnic or religious lines”
– OSAI OJIGHO, Director Amnesty International
For the first time since the Fulani herdsmen moved Southwards in violent search for green pastures and water for their cows, we have a scientific Report on the bloody rampage that have trailed their march from the Sahara down to the South. Before now, Lai Mohammed and the Federal authorities would stop and point the accusing fingers to invisible bandit and persuade us to believe that these bandits or gunmen disappear into thin air once they set the communities afire, and savage the innocent helpless populace resisting their cruel, forceful approach across the borders of their Papa’s land.
Instead of welcoming and studying the Report, the Federal authorities is like the ostrich hiding under the sands as the blitz of the hurricane truth circles the devastated plains.
Over three thousand people have been killed and the Fulanis have gone to war armed with sophisticated weapons, machine guns and AK-47 rifles. Where did they get those arms, and how come that up till now perpetrator no one has been prosecuted, arrested even when the Security forces have been intimated and are within the areas of the conflict.
This Report and its Analysis is ground breaking and in many ways blamed the government’s Security forces for complicity. For the first time we have information corroborating the earlier findings of general Theo Danjuma tenaciously contending that the Nigerian Army in that conflict is no more neutral. For the first time the Amnesty international is announcing details from interviews and documentaries conducted by its officials just like it had courageously given the data of the dead Biafrans whenever the same Nigerian Security forces, run amok chasing and killing the Freedom seekers.
In their insensitive, marionette response the Federal authorities are rather compounding their legal malaise.
Somebody is threatening Amnesty International and warning that humanitarian organization. There was a time we believed that President Jonathan was clueless and did not have the capacity to arrest the BOKO HARAM insurgency.
For the first time an International Humanitarian Organisation has unveiled the pestilence of the Fulani herdsmen, in an Independent Report has unmasked the bloody bandits of genocide and collaborated the Taraba General’s narrative that the Government and the security forces are in the know of what is happening to the innocent Nigerians on the path of these invisible bandits burning their villages, and killing their children. The Government is doing nothing to protect their lives.
