Indeed, most of these trending Professors were our university and college mates. They were those guys who either as a result of their poor parentage or social status were unable to move around and find any girl. They were sentenced and elected to become bookworms. They wore green shirts on green pants. They were the social pariah that are now terrorizing the little, innocent students in the Universities and Polytechnics.

In sentencing Professor Richard Akindele Justice Maurine Onyetenu declared “The Plea Bargain is not absolute, the Court still have discretion. This kind of issue is too rampant in our Tertiary Institutions. We send children to school, they come home telling us that Lecturers want to sleep with them, we cannot continue like this. Somebody has to be used as example, Even Primary schools Pupils are complaining….”

We applaud the judicious sagacity and the courageous spinal cord of JUSTICE MAURINE ONYETENU. She is the Justice of the Year!

Amnesty International Report

“The root cause of their conflict has nothing to do with religion or ethnicity; it is easily about land and access to grazing. But in some places because of the failure of the security forces, competition over resources is used as a pretext to kill and main along ethnic or religious lines”