…As Sanwo-Olu also fetes him

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sent his heartfelt congratulations to veteran journalist, elder statesman, and former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

He highlighted Osoba’s remarkable achievements and exemplary life, emphasising that they serve as a shining example for aspiring Nigerians, particularly the up-and-coming generation.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the President said Osoba, a prominent progressive politician who served twice as governor of Ogun State first from 1992 to 1993 during the aborted Third Republic and then from 1999 to 2003, clocked 84 on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The President prayed for more years for the former governor so that he and many others can continue to benefit from his immense wisdom and experience.

“Today, I rejoice with the family, friends and numerous associates of a prominent journalist, former governor of Ogun State and elder statesman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, on attaining 84.

“Chief Osoba’s life is dotted with excellent achievements. A pioneer journalist who started his career in 1964 working with the Daily Times of Nigeria as a trainee reporter and rose to the pinnacle as the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief.

“A pro-democracy activist who fought stridently for democracy and progressive good governance in Nigeria. It’s no surprise that his people elected him twice as governor of Ogun State and he remains today one of the leaders of our governing All Progressives Congress.

“Chief Osoba is a highly respected elder statesman from whom many of us within the political class, young and old, receive advice and counselling.

“He did not become the important statesman he is today by happenstance. His accomplishments have come about by a dint of hard work, tenacity, perseverance, courage and determination to excel. His life is worthy of emulation as it will serve as a useful beacon for many, particularly the upcoming Nigerians.

“I congratulate Aremo Osoba on his birthday and I join his family in thanking God for his life while praying for more years and good health so the former governor can continue to offer useful contributions to the government and country as we strive to make the desired difference in the lives of our people,” he said.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the former Governor of Ogun State and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Osoba, who clocks 84 on Saturday, as a versatile journalist, media guru, a democrat, and respected political icon, who has made a great impact in the lives of many Nigerians.

He said Aremo Osoba has used his youth and adult life to contribute positively to the media industry, politics and governance, especially in Ogun State, where he served as governor during the aborted Third Republic and the current Fourth Republic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended Aremo Osoba for his commitment to public service, describing the renowned journalist, media manager and politician as the epitome of honesty, dedication and service.

He said: “Aremo Olusegun Osoba is a true democrat and member of the progressive camp, who has been playing active roles in party politics and governance in Nigeria. He is an advocate of good governance, restructuring and true federalism in Nigeria.

“He played a crucial role during the June 12, 1993, presidential election annulment struggle by aligning with progressives and pro-democracy activists, under the platform of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) to fight the military junta for the enthronement of democracy and return of Nigeria to civilian government on May 29, 1999.

“Osoba, a renowned journalist turned politician, is one of the performing governors who delivered dividends of democracy to the populace during the days of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the aborted Third Republic as Governor of Ogun State. He also steered the ship of the State in the right path as the first Ogun State Governor in the current Fourth Republic on the platform of an Alliance for Democracy (AD).

“He used the power of the press to influence positive changes in the country’s social and political landscape as a reporter, editor and managing director in different media organisations.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate Aremo Olusegun Osoba on his 84th birthday. I pray that he will celebrate more years in good health.”

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his congratulatory message to Osoba, described as “a versatile journalist, media guru, a democrat, and respected political icon, who has made a great impact in the lives of many Nigerians.”

He said Aremo Osoba had used his youth and adult life to contribute positively to the media industry, politics and governance, especially in Ogun State, where he served as governor during the aborted Third Republic and the current Fourth Republic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended Aremo Osoba for his commitment to public service, describing the renowned journalist, media manager and politician as the epitome of honesty, dedication and service.