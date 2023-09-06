From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Tuesday said Nigeria has concluded plans to host the second Africa Military Games come 2024, and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Half Marathon for Military and Security Agencies in Nigeria in Abuja.

Director of Sports at the Defence Headquarters Air Vice Marshall Abidemi Timothy, who made this known at a media briefing, said already 27 African country militaries out of 42 have indicated their interest to attend the event schedule to take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

He pointed out that the Republic of Niger and Gabon where the military recently toppled democratically elected governments may not participate in the games.

The DHQ said the affected countries would only be invited to participate in the event subject to approval by the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of African States (ECOWAS).

According to him, “these countries are under AU and ECOWAS suspension, because of the recent invents. If the political masters, that is the AU and ECOWAS, said they should not be invited they won’t.

“This is because all these games are administratively, but not operationally, under the auspices of the AU and ECOWAS. So it is not cast in stone that these countries will be formally invited.”

Earlier in his address, the President of Organisation of Military Sport in Africa, Major General Maikano Abdullahi while noting that the aim of Africa Military Game 2024 is to allow African countries to interact with one another towards enhancing the historical collaborative efforts and working relationships they have enjoyed over the years.

He said over two thousand military personnel across African, and a total number of 42 countries will participate in the event, which he is expected to hold from November 6to 15 2024, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja, and other military sporting facilities in Abuja.

Maikano, who gave the theme of the game as “Enhancing Military Cooperation in Africa through Sports”, said it is a multi-sport event for military person in Africa.

He said the event which was first held in Nairobi, Kenya, is being sponsored by the Ministry of Defence, Defence Headquaters and and Service agencies.

Nineteen sporting activities is expected to take place. The OSMA president while noting that the event is strictly for military personnel, however noted that the Chief of Defence Staff( CDS), Half Maraton, Air Vice Marshall Timothy said the marathon is strictly for military, the security agencies, and vetarans.