From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has described former Chief of General Staff, late Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (rted) as a forthright and honest leader who served his country and its people well.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President stated this during a condolence visit to the family of the late Diya in Lagos on Friday.

The Vice President accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha was received on arrival by Mr Oyidamola Diya, the second son of the late General, other family members and associates. Condoling the late General’s widow, Josephine Diya and his children, the VP said the former Chief of General Staff loved Nigeria dearly, served with all his strength and was committed to its progress and unity.

According to him, Diya was “a very down-to-earth, honest and straightforward human being. We are very proud of what he achieved while in office.

“My memories of him were of a very decent man who loved and served his country. He signed up to die for his country and in the process ended up in the political line and served as the number two citizen of the country.

“In the coming years when we reflect on the life of this man, we will see the greatness of his life. He showed us that you can live and serve your nation and serve well even after office, serve again and work hard even in private life. Also, when you pass on, you are able to leave a legacy, and people can say of you that you did well.”

Later in a chat with journalists, the Vice President said “we are here to express sincere condolence of the President and government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to my worthy predecessor in office, Gen. Oladipo Diya, who of course you know served as an effective Vice President under the regime of General Abacha.

“He served his country loyally and he served his country with great conviction. He put everything on the line for his country not just as a soldier but later as a political leader. He served with forthrightness; he served with integrity.

“We are extremely proud of him; we are extremely proud of the legacy that he left and we are extremely proud of all that he was able to achieve in his lifetime.”

The VP added that the visit was “to condole with his family and also pray for his family that his memory will remain blessed and that the Lord God Almighty will strengthen the family at this time and that the children will even be greater than the great General Oladipo Diya, their father.” The Vice President afterwards signed the condolence register at the Ikeja residence.